Bill DeOre
NBA Makes Progress In CBA Talks
Assuming that our reading of tea leaves is correct, both NBA owners ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
Army Scholarship Foundation's Stand Up For Heroes Luncheon Kicks-Off
The Stand Up For Heroes luncheon announcement reception benefiting the Army Scholarship Foundation ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
November 14: Patriot Party benefiting Housing Crisis Center: Join us!
 Join us at the Housing Crisis Center's Patriot Party on Friday, November ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
Mercedes-Benz of Plano hosts Patron Party for An Evening Of Hope Gala benefiting Hope’s Door
Mercedes-Benz of Plano hosts Patron Party for An Evening Of Hope Gala benefiting ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
The Legacy of Harold C. Simmons celebrated at the 14th Annual Family Place Texas Trailblazer Awards
President and Mrs. George W. Bush are Distinguished Chairs The luncheon features a conversation ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
April 9: Friends of Wednesday's Child 30th Anniversary Luncheon features Darlene Ellison as speaker
Friends of Wednesday’s Child Luncheon Kick-Off Hosted by Place at Perry’sCelebrating ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
April 2: Harlan Crow is featured speaker at Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society Luncheon
Mrs. Eugene McDermott Announced as Honorary Chair of the Park Cities Historic and ...
Hillary Clinton Sees Only White People at Campaign Kickoff Print E-mail
by Tom McGregor    Sun, Jun 14, 2015, 12:27 am

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton launched her campaign for the White House by giving a speech to a 'Sea of Rich White People' at a park in New York City, just a few blocks away from Wall Street, the headquarters location for Big Banks and the New York Stock Exchange. Despite receiving plenty of funding from Wall Street bankers, she promised to kick her donors out of the country.

Hillary Clinton spoke about her so-called national security credentials, but failed to mention her responsibility for the Benghazi fiasco in which four innocent Americans were killed by radical Islamist terrorists in Libya, while she forbade the US military to send its troops from Africom to rescue them.  

At Hillary Clinton's kickoff speech, eyewitness observers could not find any African-American voters in attendance. Hillary surrounded herself by rich white people after sending buses to transport members of the Wall Street business community to her camapaign event. Nevertheless she still pledged to exterminate free market principles on Main Street.

Hillary's campaign has sputtered in recent months. She faces scandals over mega bucks donations to the Clinton Foundation, which is allegedly a money laundering scheme to make the Clinton family super rich. Hillary currently resides in a huge mansion in New York State in a neighborhood that is home to some of the wealthiest people in the world.

Nonetheless, Hillary pledges to overlook her own greed while blasting the greed of her donors.

This e-mail address is being protected from spam bots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it  

written by Indie who was there , June 14, 2015

What a load of BS. I was at the rally, it was so diverse I almost thought it was planned. There were TONS of African Americans families, with children in tow. You need to check your sources, seriously.


...
written by Albert Hall , September 03, 2015

why would anybody give a damn what a texan, living in China, son of a GOP politician thinks about what Hilary Clinton says at a rally he didn't go to?





