BEIJING: Major Chinese donors to the Clinton Foundation were listed as IPR (International Property Rights) violators and blacklisted by the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) in February 2012. However, CEO Jack Ma of Alibaba invited former President Bill Clinton to speak at a China Philathropy Forum in November 2012 in Huangzhou and soon afterwards, the company was deleted from the so-called blacklist and then could move forward to enter the IPO market on the New York Stock Exchange. The Alizalia news website reports that, "Citing its efforts to curb the online sale of counterfeit products in China, Taobao, the country's largest e-commerce website, has petitioned the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in a bid to be removed from the Washington agency's "notorious markets" list. In a Feb. 10 letter to the USTR, Taobao outlined improvements the Internet company has made in monitoring the website for Chinese merchants selling fakes, detailed toughened penalties against merchants deemed to be violating website policies against pirated goods, and cited streamlined procedures by which American companies can complain online about intellectual property rights (IPR) violations, among other actions." As reported by the Trib Today, "When Clinton was invited to participate in the China Philanthropy Forum in November 2012, an event aimed at promoting Chinese charitable giving, the State Department raised concerns that the event's sponsor was an association made up of former and current senior Chinese government officials. "We will need to further consider this one," it said. Clinton eventually spoke at the forum's annual conference — nine months after his wife left office." According to the Miami Herald, "Donors that gave between $500,000 to $1 million include the Alibaba Group, a Chinese e-commerce company that provides sales services; the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office; and two British banks, Barclays PLC and HSBC Holdings, that have been under investigation by the Justice Department." Alibaba faces legal scrutiny for allegedly selling fake products on its e-Commerce Taobao Website and failing to pay for IPR selling rights to multinational corporations for the merchandise it sells. To read the entire article from the Miami Herald, link here: To learn more about Alibaba's USTR blacklist, link here: To review the China Philanthropy Forum, link here:




