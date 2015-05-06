No account yet?
NBA Makes Progress In CBA Talks
Assuming that our reading of tea leaves is correct, both NBA owners ...
Top 10 Daily Business China News Alerts 05/07/2015
by Tom McGregor    Wed, May 6, 2015, 08:31 pm

Stay Updated on Real China Business News at Real Time

1.       China pledges $500,000 to support WTO accession of least-developed countries

 

The World Trade Organization declared Wednesday the government of China pledged to contribute 500,000 U.S. dollars to the WTO's program aimed at least developed countries' accessions for 2015.  Initiated in July 2011 under the WTO's Aid for Trade initiative, the so-called China Program aims to enable the least-developed countries (LDCs) to better integrate into the global economy by strengthening their participation in WTO activities and helping those who are not yet members to join the organization. 

 

http://www.ecns.cn/2015/05-07/164417.shtml 

 

 

2.       China’s cybersecurity push sparks a ‘gold rush’ in tech products

 

BEIJING – Zhang Long made his fortune selling pu’er fermented tea and handcrafted furniture from the mountains of his native Yunnan province in southwest China.  Last November, the 49-year old entrepreneur, who has no technology background, strode into a Beijing ballroom to pitch his latest made-in-China product: SPGnux, a Linux-based operating system that he says could replace Microsoft Corp’s Windows. 

 

http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/05/06/business/tech/chinas-cybersecurity-push-sparks-a-gold-rush-in-tech-products/#.VUrAgfBfgdU

3.         2015 Global 2000: The Largest Companies In China 

 

For the first time, China is home to the world’s four largest companies.  The rise of China has become a recurring theme to our annual snapshot of the world’s business landscape. The FORBES Global 2000 is a comprehensive list of the world’s largest, most powerful public companies, as measured by a composite score of revenues, profits, assets and market value. In 2015, Chinese companies on the list raked in $4.6 trillion in revenues, $473 billion in profits, $25 trillion in assets, and $6 trillion in market value. 

 

http://www.forbes.com/sites/liyanchen/2015/05/06/2015-global-2000-the-largest-companies-in-china/ 

 

 

4.       Xinhua: Xi’s visit to deepen, celebrate China-Russia relations

 

MOSCOW, May 6 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will devise a strategic blueprint for the future development of Sino-Russia relations, and show their determination to jointly uphold global peace and commemorate the outcome of World War II (WWII) during Xi’s upcoming visit to Russia.  As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Facist War, China and Russia, two main battlefields in Asia and Europe during the war, will both hold a series of celebrations. 

 

http://atimes.com/2015/05/xinhua-xis-visit-to-deepen-celebrate-china-russia-relations/ 

 

 

 5.        China seeks cooperation with India for sea mining

 

With quickening oceanic development and increasing mineral exploration in the Indian Ocean, China is eager to cooperate with India on deep seabed mining, according to the China Ocean Mineral Resource R&D Association.  "China and India are both developing countries and contractors with the International Seabed Authority, so we have a lot in common and plenty of opportunities for further cooperation," said He Zongyu, deputy director of the association. 

 

http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/china/2015-05/07/content_20642533.htm 

 

 

6.        Xiaomi Mi Note Pro to go on sale in China on May 12

 

Earlier this year at a launch event in Beijing, Xiaomi announced the Mi Note phablet and the Mi Note Pro, a more powerful version of the Mi Note. The Chinese smartphone maker did not disclose the launch date then, but has today announced a May 12 availability for RMB2,999 (about $485) -- but only in China for now.  If you thought the Mi Note was already an impressive device, the Mi Note Pro takes it up a notch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

 

http://www.cnet.com/news/xiaomi-mi-note-pro-will-go-on-sale-soon-in-china/ 

 

 

7.       When Will We Learn Of China's Massive Gold Hoard?

 

When the history books are written, will May 2015 be viewed as "dead center" of the eye of history's worst Category 5 financial hurricane? For several weeks, I have written of the lazy, complacent, clueless "journalism" that attempts to reconcile the dichotomy of the worst economic data of our lifetimes with the highest stock and bond prices; let alone surging oil and copper prices, whilst lumber, coal, iron ore, and countless other industrially sensitive commodities plunge. Care of decades of brainwashing and manipulation, the MSM doesn't even attempt to explain the enigma of precious metal price movements. And as for "forecasting" the future, whatever remains of their disgraced, ratings-deprived minions simply parrots Wall Street and Washington propaganda. And even when reality does creep its way into their sphere of influence, it magically disappears like ice in the desert. 

 

http://seekingalpha.com/article/3146286-when-will-we-learn-of-chinas-massive-gold-hoard 

 

 

8.       Volkswagen To Build 20 New Electrified Car Models For China 

 

In the “near future,” Volkswagen plans a fleet of more than 20 electrified vehicle models for the Chinese market.  As part of Volkswagen’s recent sustainability report, Prof. Dr. Jochem Heizmann wrote about the different requirements for the Chinese market and how Volkswagen plans to address them. 

 

http://www.hybridcars.com/volkswagen-to-build-20-new-electrified-car-models-for-china/ 

 

 

9.       More than 200,000 road deaths a year in China: WHO

 

BEIJING (AFP) -  More than 200,000 people are killed on China's notoriously dangerous roads every year, the World Health Organisation said Wednesday -- at least four times official government statistics.  Writing in the government-published China Daily newspaper, the WHO's representative in the country Bernhard Schwartlaender said the estimated deaths were "entirely preventable".

 

http://www.france24.com/en/20150506-more-200000-road-deaths-year-china-who 

 

 

10.       2nd Uber office in China under investigation

 

Chinese police have visited Uber offices in a second city in a widening investigation into the company's operations in China.  An official at Chengdu's city transportation commission said the visit Wednesday was part of an investigation into Uber allowing private drivers to offer their services via the taxi-hailing app, which has established a presence in about 10 Chinese cities. 

 

http://www.miamiherald.com/news/business/article20324367.html  

This e-mail address is being protected from spam bots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it

      

 

