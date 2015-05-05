Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, a Republican, has arrived for an extended trip to Israel to learn more about the country's fragile relations with President Barack Obama.

According to World Israel News. "Republican presidential hopeful Scott Walker is on his way to Israel, as part of an international trip to launch his nomination. The Wisconsin Governor took off Friday on a week-long visit to Germany, France and Spain, and in May plans to go to Israel, a touchstone for many US politicians with presidential aspirations.

President Obama is not happy with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Scott Walker has embarked on a mission to show that he would stand with Israel if elected President in 2016.

As reported by World Israel News, "Meantime his political group, Our American Revival, has bulked up on staffers to coach Walker on foreign policy, reportedly a gap in his resume. The governor, a favorite among more conservative Republicans because of his willingness to take on labor unions in his state, has had less experience abroad than many of his potential 2016 rivals. He didn’t travel overseas at all the first two years he was governor, or in 2014 when running for re-election. In 2013, he went to China and Japan."

Walker declared that he would cancel the US nuclear reactor deal with Iran on his first day in the White House if elected.

To read the entire article from World Israel News, link here:

This e-mail address is being protected from spam bots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it