Secretary of State John Kerry has touted the dangers of Climate Change and demands the world tap into renewable energy resources. Meanwhile, he's a major stockholder of the oil & gas company, ExxonMobil.

CNS News reports that, "According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Sen. Kerry’s net worth is somewhere between $184,268,546 and $287,685,063. Because lawmakers report assets and liabilities in value ranges rather than exact amounts, a precise net worth is difficult to ascertain."

By profiting from the oil and gas industry, John Kerry could purchase a 76-ft. yacht with "edwardian-style interior" to pursue the hobbies of the liferstyles of the rich and famous.

As reported by CNS News, "According to a Jan. 8 letter Kerry sent to the State Department, the Kerrys will divest in 140 different assets across three different trusts, including but not limited to contracting companies such as Raytheon, and energy companies like ExxonMobil."

Kerry reported on his tax returns that he currently owns at least four homes.

