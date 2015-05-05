The GOP Establishment is terrorizing the African-American Conservative community, because they do not support the Big Business Leftist agenda.

According to NewsMax, "Newly declared Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax TV Tuesday that his goal is to tear down the GOP establishment that has thrown "torpedoes" at him since he began considering a White House bid months ago."

Dr. Carson is reported as saying that, "You need to be a politician to do what's politically expedient — and we've had that for far too long. It's time for us to return to the values and principles that made this into a great nation."

As reported by NewsMax, "Probably the thing that surprised me the most is not so much the left-wing media attempting to stop me, but the torpedoes that come from the right," Carson, the retired head of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore, told J.D. Hayworth in an exclusive interview on "Newsmax Prime."

Dr. Carson blasted President Barack Obama at a prayer meeting in Washington D.C. that has garnered him nationwide fame.

