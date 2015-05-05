The Islamic State of Syria (ISIS) has posted photos of suicide bomber babies to recruit child soldiers for jihad. The Daily Caller reports that, "A photograph of a baby in Islamic State territory has emerged online, purportedly released by an activist in Syria. The sleeping baby is swaddled and covered by the Islamic State flag. It is surrounded by a handgun and a grenade, propped up on a pink pillow. There appears to be a camouflage bag lying on the same pillow. Anti-Islamic State activist group, Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently , reported on the photograph’s existence." Allegations are swirling that ISIS babies will be deployed to Texas for military training purposes. Abu Ward Al-Raqqawi , a founder of the group, tweeted an earlier picture of a newborn next a purported Islamic State birth certificate, handgun and grenade in April. Raqqawi wrote, “#ISIS issued ID for a child. #ISIS issued ID for a child. Name: Jrah. Dad: Abu Jrah. Mom: Om Jrah. This child will be [a] risk to you not just to us." ISIS is getting stronger in the Middle East. 