Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton authorized the U.S. State Department to sell the nation's largest uranium mine to the Russian nuclear armament department, because those involved in the deal were major donors to the Clinton Foundation.

Breitbart News reports that, "Hillary Clinton’s State Department was part of a panel that approved the sale of one of America’s largest uranium mines at the same time a foundation controlled by the seller’s chairman was making donations to a Clinton family charity, records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show."

Middleman of the Uranium mine deal only had to donate $2.35 million to the Clinton Foundation to receive approval from the U.S. State Department on a $610 million transaction from the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to Breitbart News, "The $610 million sale of 51% of Uranium One to a unit of Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear agency, was approved in 2010 by a U.S. federal committee that assesses the security implications of foreign investments. The State Department, which Mrs. Clinton then ran, is one of its members."

Hillary Clinton is responding to criticisms of the Clinton Foundation's alleged nefarious activities by pulling out her 'Victim Card.'

To read the entire article from Breitbart News, link here:

This e-mail address is being protected from spam bots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it