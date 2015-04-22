No account yet?
Subscription Options
Subscribe via RSS, or
 
Free Email Alert

Sign up to receive a daily e-mail alert with links to Dallas Blog posts.

New Site Search
Login
Bill DeOre
Click for Larger Image
Dallas Sports Blog

Mike Fisher's SCHOOL OF FISH Mike Fisher's SCHOOL OF FISH
NBA Makes Progress In CBA Talks
Assuming that our reading of tea leaves is correct, both NBA owners ...
Local Team Sports News
Dallas Blog
TEX Homepage News
Dallas Blog
Stars Recent Headlines
Good News Dallas
Lifestyles

Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
Army Scholarship Foundation's Stand Up For Heroes Luncheon Kicks-Off
The Stand Up For Heroes luncheon announcement reception benefiting the Army Scholarship Foundation ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
November 14: Patriot Party benefiting Housing Crisis Center: Join us!
 Join us at the Housing Crisis Center's Patriot Party on Friday, November ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
Mercedes-Benz of Plano hosts Patron Party for An Evening Of Hope Gala benefiting Hope’s Door
Mercedes-Benz of Plano hosts Patron Party for An Evening Of Hope Gala benefiting ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
The Legacy of Harold C. Simmons celebrated at the 14th Annual Family Place Texas Trailblazer Awards
President and Mrs. George W. Bush are Distinguished Chairs The luncheon features a conversation ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
April 9: Friends of Wednesday's Child 30th Anniversary Luncheon features Darlene Ellison as speaker
Friends of Wednesday’s Child Luncheon Kick-Off Hosted by Place at Perry’sCelebrating ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
April 2: Harlan Crow is featured speaker at Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society Luncheon
Mrs. Eugene McDermott Announced as Honorary Chair of the Park Cities Historic and ...
'Armenian Massacre NOT Genocide,' Says Obama Print E-mail
by Tom McGregor    Wed, Apr 22, 2015, 04:28 am

$ 1AAabbbccbamagenocide.jpgPresident Barack Obama is refusing to say that the incident when Ottomon Turks slaughtered over 1 million Armenian Christians over 100 years ago, should not be deemed a 'genocide.' The Armenian Massacre counts as a non-event for Obama.

According to NewsMax, "President Barack Obama is chickening out of a long-ago pledge to call the killings of more than 1 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks a "genocide" when he commemorates the 100th anniversary of the deaths Friday.  The Los Angeles Times, citing an unnamed senior administration official, reports the White House expects Obama will mark "the historical significance" of the "Meds Yeghern," as the massacres are known in Armenian, in his annual statement at the commemoration from the U.S."

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D.-Ca.) is quoted as saying that, "From an early age, my mother instilled in me the importance of recognizing the genocide and the anxiety that the Armenian people feel about the need to acknowledge it," she told Politico. "It’s long past time for our government to speak clearly about history."

As reported by NewsMax, "As a presidential candidate in 2008, Obama issued a statement promising to describe the plight of the Armenians as a genocide, but in his previous five statements he hasn't done so to avoid damaging diplomatic relations with Turkey — a NATO ally and U.S. partner in conflicts in Iraq and Syria, Politico reports. "

Obama is afraid to offend Muslims in Turkey, who believe that Islamist jihadists acted in the right manner by killing over 1 million Armenian Christians.

To read the entire article from NewsMax, link here:

This e-mail address is being protected from spam bots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it

Share This Story on Facebook
Comments (0)add comment

Write comment
smaller | bigger
password
 

busy
 
< Prev   Next >
 

GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Michael Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Michael Giere
Republicans Really Are Losers
Republicans really are losers. Yeah, I know there are a few exceptions, ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Michael Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Michael Giere
Death Comes for the Party
  "What the hell is "conservative" about uncontrolled immigration and ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Mike Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Mike Giere
54 Republican Heroes
Ronald Reagan had a dim view of pedestrian politicians. In ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Michael Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Michael Giere
Memorial Day; Are We Worthy?
“This Memorial Day I find myself wondering if we are worthy ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Allan C. Brownfeld GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Allan C. Brownfeld
The Same Neo-Conservatives Who Promoted War with Iraq are Now Leading the Charge for War With Iran
The  same neo-conservatives who successfully pushed the nation to war with ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Mike Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Mike Giere
M. Stanton Evans - A Giant Sleeps
"Every now and then even Bill Buckley got confused; Stan Evans ...
James Reza James Reza
I Follow God’s Law Exactly as Written in the Bible!
           My friends, I was born into a ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Judges You’d Like to Read
Let’s face it—when we usually think of judges, we think of ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Did That Really Just Happen?
The bizarre twists and turns that the legal world take would ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Mike Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Mike Giere
"Chicago" Republicans
"America is on fire and it is in desperate need of ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
More Wacky Warning Labels, and Other Legal Weirdness
It’s that time of year again when the Center for America ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Can’t We All Just Get Along?
The courtroom is not supposed to be a violent place. After ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Lawyers Doing Good (Part II)
Some of the ways in which lawyers do good for the ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Real Life Law—Even Stranger Than Fiction
No matter what kind of plot twists, turns, and unexpected, you-didn’t-see-this-one-coming ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
The Rapping Lawyer and Other True Tales
Readers often ask if some of the more bizarre cases, litigants, ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
The Lighter Side of the Law – Part I
          As I make my way through the day to day ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
The Element of Surprise
          In many aspects of life, there’s ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
What I Love About Texas
        Texas troubadours like Pat Green and Lyle Lovett have ...