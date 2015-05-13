It takes a village to write a report on fruit flies as 1,014 scientists co-authored the document.

According to the Daily Caller, "There may be more authors in a recently published paper on fruit flies than there were insects involved in the study. The study’s first three-and-a-half pages are dedicated to listing the more than 1,000 authors involved in the paper and their affiliations."

Lead author Sarah Elgin, a geneticist at Washingto University in St. Louis, is quoted as saying that, "Putting together the efforts of many people allows you to do good projects.”

As reported by the Daily Caller, "So how does a study get 1,014 authors? Nature News explains there were more than 900 graduate students helping scientists conduct research. Interestingly enough, lead author Sarah Elgin, a geneticist at Washington University in St. Louis, said all the authors listed contributed enough to the report to be considered a co-author."

The fruit fly report is entitled, "Drosophile Muller F Elements Maintain a Distinct Set of Genomic Properties of 40 Million Years of Evolution."

