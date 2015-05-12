Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the top salesperson for Boeing after the airplane manufacturer donated big bucks to the Clinton Foundation.

Fox News reports that, "When Hillary Clinton was America's top diplomat, she also appeared at times like a top salesperson for America's biggest airplane maker, Boeing. Traveling abroad on official business as secretary of state, Clinton often visited Boeing facilities and made a pitch for the host country to buy Boeing jets. During one visit to Shanghai in May 2010, she boasted that "more than half the commercial jetliners operating in China are made by Boeing."

David Almasi, a Boeing shareholder, is quoted as saying that, "That opens the door to charges of honest services fraud, that there was a quid pro quo between the Clinton Foundation, the State Department and Boeing."

According to Fox News, "A sales plug in Russia in 2009, though, may have proved especially fruitful. While touring a Boeing plant, Secretary of State Clinton said, "We're delighted that a new Russian airline, Rossiya, is actively considering acquisition of Boeing aircraft, and this is a shameless pitch."

The Clinton campaign team responded that when Hillary Clinton served as the U.S. Secretary of State she had a so-called 'moral obligation' to promote U.S.-based companies to the world.

To read the entire article from Fox News, link here:

This e-mail address is being protected from spam bots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it