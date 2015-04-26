Stay Updated on Real China Business News at Real Time 1. China-Pakistan Pacts Worth Billions Reveal Beijing's Ambitions ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — China might just have a new bestie. The U.S. rival wooed Pakistan with sweet words and hard cash this week, part of a two-way lovefest less about mutual investment than Beijing's deepening ambitions for the region. http://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/china-pakistan-pacts-worth-billions-reveal-deeper-ambitions-n347646 2. China leads in many high-speed rail aspects Media reports suggest Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will try to promote Shinkansen bullet train technology during his visit to the United States (which started on April 26) to cash in on the US' plans to prop up its economy with high-speed railway. Obviously, Japan is competing with China to get a share of the high-speed train market in US and some other countries. So which country has the upper hand? http://www.china.org.cn/opinion/2015-04/27/content_35426050.htm 3. Ratan Tata,first Indian to shares in China's largest smartphone maker, Xiaomi New Delhi- Indian business leader Mr Ratan Tata has kept himself busy since he left as chairman of the Tata Group in 2012, investing in several technology startups in India. Mr Tata took this activity to a whole new level, becoming the first Indian businessman to pick up a stake in China's largest smartphone maker, Xiaomi.78-year-old Tata has invested an undisclosed amount in Xiaomi, touted by investors as the world's most valuable technology startup at $45 billion.. http://www.onlineindiannews.com/content/view/3469/36/ 4. CBS ’60 Minutes’ Episode Guide (April 26): China’s Anti-Satellite Capabilities; Italian Rescue Ship Syrian Ahmad Zaid al-Abdu knows he and his family could have died like hundreds of migrants did off the Libyan coast last week when their overcrowded boat capsized and sank. But he says staying in Aleppo would have meant certain death. http://tvimpulse.com/cbs-60-minutes-episode-guide-april-26-chinas-anti-satellite-capabilities-italian-rescue-ship=38917 5. China promises more openness for possible Beijing 2022 Olympics The Great Firewall of China would come down temporarily should Beijing land the 2022 Winter Olympics, a government official said Wednesday. Speaking to reporters in China, Wang Hui, a spokeswoman for the country's effort to bring the games to the capital, said that if the city gets the event, it will make the Internet open for all to access sites that are typically blocked, like Facebook, Twitter and Google Search. However, Wang argued that much of the talk about the "Great Firewall" is overblown. http://www.cnet.com/news/china-promises-more-openness-for-possible-beijing-2022-olympics/ 6. China plans super collider For decades, Europe and the United States have led the way when it comes to high-energy particle colliders. But a proposal by China that is quietly gathering momentum has raised the possibility that the country could soon position itself at the forefront of particle physics. Scientists at the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) in Beijing, working with international collaborators, are planning to build a ‘Higgs factory’ by 2028 — a 52-kilometre underground ring that would smash together electrons and positrons. Collisions of these fundamental particles would allow the Higgs boson to be studied with greater precision than at the much smaller Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN, Europe’s particle-physics laboratory near Geneva, Switzerland. http://www.nature.com/news/china-plans-super-collider-1.15603 7. Google Play may be coming to China For those in major markets like the United States, we tend to think of Android as a Google-powered OS that is centered around the search giant’s services like Maps, Google Play and many others. However, a good portion of the world actually runs Android in its AOSP form or a modded version of the experience, completely devoid of Google apps and services. Back in October we reported on a claim from The Information that Google was looking to slow AOSP Android’s growth in emerging markets by making it easier for smaller players to get their devices Google certified. In a related story released today, it seems Google is also taking aim at China. http://www.androidauthority.com/china-google-play-568324/ 8. E-Commerce Is So Huge Now in China, Some Brands Skip Opening an Actual Store When British fashion retailer Topshop debuted in China, guests at the Beijing launch event tried on outfits and posed for selfies with red London buses or telephone booths as a backdrop. But the venue wasn't a shop, and there were no checkout counters. To order, people scanned QR codes with their smartphones, turning an offline event into mobile commerce. Topshop, a fixture in British high streets, launched on the mainland in late September through e-commerce alone, via the ShangPin.com online retail platform. Then came Costco's announcement that it was debuting in China without any of its signature big-box stores, via Alibaba's TMall marketplace, just in time for the e-commerce giant's annual Nov. 11 sale that is bigger than Black Friday. http://adage.com/article/digital/china-brands-skip-opening-actual-store/295752/




