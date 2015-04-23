Stay Updated on Real China Business News at Real Time 1. China, Russia Team Up On $200 Million Robotics Deal In a big move for Sino-Russian economic relations, the Skolkovo Foundation outside Moscow and China’s Cybernaut Investment Group have signed a $200 million agreement to create a joint Russian-Chinese business incubator, robotics center and venture fund. The 1,500-square-meter R&D center will be at the Skolkovo Center and will house at least 15 Skolkovo resident companies that are conducting research into IT and robotics, space, energy-efficiency technologies and new materials. http://www.forbes.com/sites/montymunford/2015/04/23/china-russia-team-up-on-200-million-robotics-deal/ 2. China names 100 fugitives suspected of corruption BEIJING: China has issued a list of its top 100 officials and others wanted on suspicion of corruption who are believed to have fled abroad, the latest step in President Xi Jinping’s aggressive campaign to rein in graft. Photos of the suspects were splashed across two pages of the official China Daily newspaper on Thursday, along with their suspected crimes and personal information such as ages, hometowns and languages they speak. http://www.dawn.com/news/1177844/china-names-100-fugitives-suspected-of-corruption 3. China Scraps Export Duties on Rare Earths BEIJING--China will scrap export duties on rare earths and some metal products, the finance ministry said Thursday. Export duties will be removed on a wide variety of metal products, including those on rare earths, molybdenum, tungsten and some aluminum products, effective May 1, the ministry said, citing a decision by the State Council, or the cabinet. http://www.morningstar.com/advisor/t/104402967/china-scraps-export-duties-on-rare-earths.htm?pageid=653043 4. Hershey’s growth in China below expectations Hershey, Pa. • Hershey's expansion into China hasn't been so sweet. The maker of Reese's peanut butter cups, Twizzlers licorice and other candies and chocolates said sales in China during the country's New Year holiday were weaker than it expected. Sales in China fell 47 percent in its first quarter from the same period a year ago. That number excludes sales of Golden Monkey products, a Chinese food company that Hershey bought a controlling stake in late last year. http://www.sltrib.com/home/2434387-155/hersheys-growth-in-china-below-expectations 5. Xiaomi Smartphones Move Beyond China With Mi 4i India Launch Xiaomi is moving beyond its home country of China with a new smartphone for India. Launched today in New Delhi, the Mi 4i smartphone is priced at 12,999 rupees ($205). The Mi 4i sports a 5-inch 1080p display with Corning Gorilla Glass, comes with 16GB of storage, and runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 and 2GB of RAM. There's a 13-megapixel camera, 3120mAh battery, and 4G Dual SIM. The device runs MIUI 6, a version of Android Lollipop. http://www.pcmag.com/article2/0,2817,2482614,00.asp 6. Reunion Island showcased once again at China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market The China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market (COTTM) was held in Beijing from April 14-16, 2015. An international professional platform in the world of tourism and travel, this B2B event is an opportunity for professionals to showcase their products and services to leading companies in the Chinese and international market. For the second consecutive year, Reunion Island Tourism (IRT) was there as a destination with, for the first time, new local partners at its side. http://www.eturbonews.com/58055/reunion-island-showcased-once-again-china-outbound-travel-touris 7. Nigeria: FG, China Collaborate to Develop Anti-Cancer Agents From Marine Organisms How would you describe the relevance of your department in the contemporary development world? My department is quite active research wise. At least we have been involved in some noble ideas, driving some noble discoveries. It is the late Prof. Njoku Obi developed the cholera vaccine in this department. http://allafrica.com/stories/201504231365.html 8. Russia's Gazprom turns to China for export growth The gusher of liquefied natural gas ready to set sail on the world market in the next five years creates challenges for traditional gas suppliers, Russia's Gazprom among them. State-owned Gazprom is Europe's biggest natural gas supplier, and it has turned east to China in recent years for new growth and a rival market to counterbalance its sometimes rocky relationship with Europe, its biggest export market. http://www.cnbc.com/id/102613789 This e-mail address is being protected from spam bots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it



