No account yet?
Subscription Options
Subscribe via RSS, or
 
Free Email Alert

Sign up to receive a daily e-mail alert with links to Dallas Blog posts.

New Site Search
Login
Bill DeOre
Click for Larger Image
Dallas Sports Blog

Mike Fisher's SCHOOL OF FISH Mike Fisher's SCHOOL OF FISH
NBA Makes Progress In CBA Talks
Assuming that our reading of tea leaves is correct, both NBA owners ...
Local Team Sports News
The Official Site of the Dallas Mavericks
TEX Homepage News

A feed could not be found at http://www.dallascowboys.com/cda-web/rss-module.htm?tagName=News
Stars Recent Headlines
Good News Dallas
Lifestyles

Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
Army Scholarship Foundation's Stand Up For Heroes Luncheon Kicks-Off
The Stand Up For Heroes luncheon announcement reception benefiting the Army Scholarship Foundation ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
November 14: Patriot Party benefiting Housing Crisis Center: Join us!
 Join us at the Housing Crisis Center's Patriot Party on Friday, November ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
Mercedes-Benz of Plano hosts Patron Party for An Evening Of Hope Gala benefiting Hope’s Door
Mercedes-Benz of Plano hosts Patron Party for An Evening Of Hope Gala benefiting ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
The Legacy of Harold C. Simmons celebrated at the 14th Annual Family Place Texas Trailblazer Awards
President and Mrs. George W. Bush are Distinguished Chairs The luncheon features a conversation ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
April 9: Friends of Wednesday's Child 30th Anniversary Luncheon features Darlene Ellison as speaker
Friends of Wednesday’s Child Luncheon Kick-Off Hosted by Place at Perry’sCelebrating ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
April 2: Harlan Crow is featured speaker at Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society Luncheon
Mrs. Eugene McDermott Announced as Honorary Chair of the Park Cities Historic and ...
Top 10 Daily Business China News Alerts 04/24/2015 Print E-mail
by Tom McGregor    Thu, Apr 23, 2015, 08:28 PM

Stay Updated on Real China Business News at Real Time 

1.        China, Russia Team Up On $200 Million Robotics Deal 

 

In a big move for Sino-Russian economic relations, the Skolkovo Foundation outside Moscow and China’s Cybernaut Investment Group have signed a $200 million agreement to create a joint Russian-Chinese business incubator, robotics center and venture fund. The 1,500-square-meter R&D center will be at the Skolkovo Center and will house at least 15 Skolkovo resident companies that are conducting research into IT and robotics, space, energy-efficiency technologies and new materials. 

 

http://www.forbes.com/sites/montymunford/2015/04/23/china-russia-team-up-on-200-million-robotics-deal/ 

 

 

2.       China names 100 fugitives suspected of corruption

 

BEIJING: China has issued a list of its top 100 officials and others wanted on suspicion of corruption who are believed to have fled abroad, the latest step in President Xi Jinping’s aggressive campaign to rein in graft. Photos of the suspects were splashed across two pages of the official China Daily newspaper on Thursday, along with their suspected crimes and personal information such as ages, hometowns and languages they speak.

 

http://www.dawn.com/news/1177844/china-names-100-fugitives-suspected-of-corruption 

3.       China Scraps Export Duties on Rare Earths

 

BEIJING--China will scrap export duties on rare earths and some metal products, the finance ministry said Thursday.  Export duties will be removed on a wide variety of metal products, including those on rare earths, molybdenum, tungsten and some aluminum products, effective May 1, the ministry said, citing a decision by the State Council, or the cabinet.

 

http://www.morningstar.com/advisor/t/104402967/china-scraps-export-duties-on-rare-earths.htm?pageid=653043 

 

 

4.       Hershey’s growth in China below expectations

 

Hershey, Pa. • Hershey's expansion into China hasn't been so sweet.  The maker of Reese's peanut butter cups, Twizzlers licorice and other candies and chocolates said sales in China during the country's New Year holiday were weaker than it expected. Sales in China fell 47 percent in its first quarter from the same period a year ago. That number excludes sales of Golden Monkey products, a Chinese food company that Hershey bought a controlling stake in late last year. 

 

http://www.sltrib.com/home/2434387-155/hersheys-growth-in-china-below-expectations 

 

 

5.       Xiaomi Smartphones Move Beyond China With Mi 4i India Launch

 

Xiaomi is moving beyond its home country of China with a new smartphone for India.  Launched today in New Delhi, the Mi 4i smartphone is priced at 12,999 rupees ($205).  The Mi 4i sports a 5-inch 1080p display with Corning Gorilla Glass, comes with 16GB of storage, and runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 and 2GB of RAM. There's a 13-megapixel camera, 3120mAh battery, and 4G Dual SIM. The device runs MIUI 6, a version of Android Lollipop.

 

http://www.pcmag.com/article2/0,2817,2482614,00.asp 

 

 

6.       Reunion Island showcased once again at China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market

 

The China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market (COTTM) was held in Beijing from April 14-16, 2015. An international professional platform in the world of tourism and travel, this B2B event is an opportunity for professionals to showcase their products and services to leading companies in the Chinese and international market. For the second consecutive year, Reunion Island Tourism (IRT) was there as a destination with, for the first time, new local partners at its side. 

 

http://www.eturbonews.com/58055/reunion-island-showcased-once-again-china-outbound-travel-touris 

 

 

7.       Nigeria: FG, China Collaborate to Develop Anti-Cancer Agents From Marine Organisms

 

How would you describe the relevance of your department in the contemporary development world?  My department is quite active research wise. At least we have been involved in some noble ideas, driving some noble discoveries. It is the late Prof. Njoku Obi developed the cholera vaccine in this department. 

 

http://allafrica.com/stories/201504231365.html 

 

 

8.       Russia's Gazprom turns to China for export growth

 

The gusher of liquefied natural gas ready to set sail on the world market in the next five years creates challenges for traditional gas suppliers, Russia's Gazprom among them.  State-owned Gazprom is Europe's biggest natural gas supplier, and it has turned east to China in recent years for new growth and a rival market to counterbalance its sometimes rocky relationship with Europe, its biggest export market.

 

http://www.cnbc.com/id/102613789

This e-mail address is being protected from spam bots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it
Share This Story on Facebook
Comments (0)add comment

Write comment
smaller | bigger
password
 

busy
 
< Prev   Next >
 

GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Michael Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Michael Giere
Republicans Really Are Losers
Republicans really are losers. Yeah, I know there are a few exceptions, ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Michael Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Michael Giere
Death Comes for the Party
  "What the hell is "conservative" about uncontrolled immigration and ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Mike Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Mike Giere
54 Republican Heroes
Ronald Reagan had a dim view of pedestrian politicians. In ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Michael Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Michael Giere
Memorial Day; Are We Worthy?
“This Memorial Day I find myself wondering if we are worthy ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Allan C. Brownfeld GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Allan C. Brownfeld
The Same Neo-Conservatives Who Promoted War with Iraq are Now Leading the Charge for War With Iran
The  same neo-conservatives who successfully pushed the nation to war with ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Mike Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Mike Giere
M. Stanton Evans - A Giant Sleeps
"Every now and then even Bill Buckley got confused; Stan Evans ...
James Reza James Reza
I Follow God’s Law Exactly as Written in the Bible!
           My friends, I was born into a ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Judges You’d Like to Read
Let’s face it—when we usually think of judges, we think of ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Did That Really Just Happen?
The bizarre twists and turns that the legal world take would ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Mike Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Mike Giere
"Chicago" Republicans
"America is on fire and it is in desperate need of ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
More Wacky Warning Labels, and Other Legal Weirdness
It’s that time of year again when the Center for America ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Can’t We All Just Get Along?
The courtroom is not supposed to be a violent place. After ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Lawyers Doing Good (Part II)
Some of the ways in which lawyers do good for the ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Real Life Law—Even Stranger Than Fiction
No matter what kind of plot twists, turns, and unexpected, you-didn’t-see-this-one-coming ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
The Rapping Lawyer and Other True Tales
Readers often ask if some of the more bizarre cases, litigants, ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
The Lighter Side of the Law – Part I
          As I make my way through the day to day ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
The Element of Surprise
          In many aspects of life, there’s ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
What I Love About Texas
        Texas troubadours like Pat Green and Lyle Lovett have ...