BEIJING: The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is encouraging the New Delhi government to wage war on Beijing. The so-called peace think tank believes that U.S.-based defense manufacturers can reap major profits from such bloodshed.

The Diplomat reports that, "A new paper by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace argues that India and the United States should collaborate on building New Delhi’s next Vikrant-class aircraft carrier, the 65,000 tons nuclear-powered INS Vishal, expected to enter service in the 2020s."

Ashley J. Tellis, author of the Carnegie study, is quoted as saying that, "Working in concert to develop this vessel would not only substantially bolster India’s naval combat capabilities but would also cement the evolving strategic bond between the United States and India in a truly spectacular fashion for many decades to come.”

According to the Diplomat, "In January 2015, both countries announced a joint working group to share aircraft carrier technology and design. The Pentagon selected Rear Adm. Thomas Moore, the Navy’s two-star program executive officer for aircraft carriers, to lead the U.S. delegation in discussions. India will be represented by Rear Admiral Surendra Ahuja, a former Indian test pilot. However, so far, the working group has not met once."

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace currently operates in China at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

To read the entire article from the Diplomat, link here: To learn more about the Carnegie Institute at Tsinghua University, link here:

This e-mail address is being protected from spam bots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it