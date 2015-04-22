President Barack Obama is refusing to say that the incident when Ottomon Turks slaughtered over 1 million Armenian Christians over 100 years ago, should not be deemed a 'genocide.' The Armenian Massacre counts as a non-event for Obama. According to NewsMax, "President Barack Obama is chickening out of a long-ago pledge to call the killings of more than 1 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks a "genocide" when he commemorates the 100th anniversary of the deaths Friday. The Los Angeles Times , citing an unnamed senior administration official, reports the White House expects Obama will mark "the historical significance" of the "Meds Yeghern," as the massacres are known in Armenian, in his annual statement at the commemoration from the U.S."

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D.-Ca.) is quoted as saying that, "From an early age, my mother instilled in me the importance of recognizing the genocide and the anxiety that the Armenian people feel about the need to acknowledge it," she told Politico. "It’s long past time for our government to speak clearly about history."

As reported by NewsMax, "As a presidential candidate in 2008, Obama issued a statement promising to describe the plight of the Armenians as a genocide, but in his previous five statements he hasn't done so to avoid damaging diplomatic relations with Turkey — a NATO ally and U.S. partner in conflicts in Iraq and Syria, Politico reports. " Obama is afraid to offend Muslims in Turkey, who believe that Islamist jihadists acted in the right manner by killing over 1 million Armenian Christians. To read the entire article from NewsMax, link here:






