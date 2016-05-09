Stay Updated on Real China Business News at Real Time 1. China Ranks Among the Most Important--Yet Most Challenging--Countries for Job Transfers, According to Cartus' Best Practices Report DANBURY, Conn., May 14, 2015 /PRNewswire/ – Although China is one of the top destinations worldwide where companies are transferring employees, it is also one of the most challenging both for companies and transferees, according to a report just released by Cartus Corporation , a leading provider of global relocation services. http://prnw.cbe.thejakartapost.com/news/2015/china-ranks-among-the-most-important-yet-most-challenging-countries-for-job-transfers-according-to-cartus-best-practices-report.html 2. Bear in the China shop: Hockey’s bullish fantasy ignores the coming recession The glass-half-full crowd, including our benighted Treasurer, need to wake up to the reality of China’s economic downturn, before it drags us into recession. If embattled Treasurer Joe Hockey is betting on China to deliver him from a fresh round of budget hell, new data from Australia’s biggest trading partner released yesterday showed he might have backed the wrong horse. http://www.crikey.com.au/2015/05/14/bear-in-the-china-shop-hockey%e2%80%99s-bullish-fantasy-ignores-the-coming-recession/