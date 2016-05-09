No account yet?
Subscription Options
Subscribe via RSS, or
 
Free Email Alert

Sign up to receive a daily e-mail alert with links to Dallas Blog posts.

New Site Search
Login
Bill DeOre
Click for Larger Image
Dallas Sports Blog

Mike Fisher's SCHOOL OF FISH Mike Fisher's SCHOOL OF FISH
NBA Makes Progress In CBA Talks
Assuming that our reading of tea leaves is correct, both NBA owners ...
Local Team Sports News
The Official Site of the Dallas Mavericks
TEX Homepage News

A feed could not be found at http://www.dallascowboys.com/cda-web/rss-module.htm?tagName=News
Stars Recent Headlines
Good News Dallas
Lifestyles

Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
Army Scholarship Foundation's Stand Up For Heroes Luncheon Kicks-Off
The Stand Up For Heroes luncheon announcement reception benefiting the Army Scholarship Foundation ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
November 14: Patriot Party benefiting Housing Crisis Center: Join us!
 Join us at the Housing Crisis Center's Patriot Party on Friday, November ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
Mercedes-Benz of Plano hosts Patron Party for An Evening Of Hope Gala benefiting Hope’s Door
Mercedes-Benz of Plano hosts Patron Party for An Evening Of Hope Gala benefiting ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
The Legacy of Harold C. Simmons celebrated at the 14th Annual Family Place Texas Trailblazer Awards
President and Mrs. George W. Bush are Distinguished Chairs The luncheon features a conversation ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
April 9: Friends of Wednesday's Child 30th Anniversary Luncheon features Darlene Ellison as speaker
Friends of Wednesday’s Child Luncheon Kick-Off Hosted by Place at Perry’sCelebrating ...
Sharon Adams Sharon Adams
April 2: Harlan Crow is featured speaker at Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society Luncheon
Mrs. Eugene McDermott Announced as Honorary Chair of the Park Cities Historic and ...
Death Comes for the Party
by Michael Giere    Mon, May 9, 2016, 02:14 PM

 

"What the hell is "conservative" about uncontrolled immigration and corporate trade pacts?"

Donald Trump's electoral rampage through the Northeastern states and then his stunning Indiana victory - taking all but five counties statewide and walking away with 57 delegates - did a lot more than drive Ted Cruz and John Kasich out of the race.

It has driven a stake in the heart of the post-1988 Republican Party. It's dead.

Share This Story on Facebook
Read More
Add Comment (0)
 
Hillary Clinton Sees Only White People at Campaign Kickoff
by Tom McGregor    Sun, Jun 14, 2015, 12:27 AM

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton launched her campaign for the White House by giving a speech to a 'Sea of Rich White People' at a park in New York City, just a few blocks away from Wall Street, the headquarters location for Big Banks and the New York Stock Exchange. Despite receiving plenty of funding from Wall Street bankers, she promised to kick her donors out of the country.

Hillary Clinton spoke about her so-called national security credentials, but failed to mention her responsibility for the Benghazi fiasco in which four innocent Americans were killed by radical Islamist terrorists in Libya, while she forbade the US military to send its troops from Africom to rescue them.  

Share This Story on Facebook
Read More
Add Comment (2)
 
Hillary Clinton Fundraising Crashes, 'Scooby Buses' for Top Staff
by Tom McGregor    Tue, Jun 9, 2015, 06:59 PM

$ 1AAAbbbccbumpodesta.jpgHillary Clinton's fundraising figures appear to be crashing. She has ordered her top campaign officials to stop flying planes and to take Greyhound 'Scooby Buses' when travelling to other states.

Apparently, Hillary's campaign manager John Podesta appears to be working on minimum wage. Anne Gearan, a reporter for the Washington Post spotted him on a street corner in New York City looking like a bum, carrying a duffel bag of dirty laundry. 

Share This Story on Facebook
Read More
Add Comment (0)
 
Top 10 Daily Business China News Alerts 05/16/2015
by Tom McGregor    Wed, May 13, 2015, 10:03 PM

Stay Updated on Real China Business News at Real Time

1.  China Ranks Among the Most Important--Yet Most Challenging--Countries for Job Transfers, According to Cartus' Best Practices Report

 

DANBURY, Conn., May 14, 2015 /PRNewswire/ – Although China is one of the top destinations worldwide where companies are transferring employees, it is also one of the most challenging both for companies and transferees, according to a report just released by Cartus Corporation, a leading provider of global relocation services.   

 

http://prnw.cbe.thejakartapost.com/news/2015/china-ranks-among-the-most-important-yet-most-challenging-countries-for-job-transfers-according-to-cartus-best-practices-report.html 

 

 

2.  Bear in the China shop: Hockey’s bullish fantasy ignores the coming recession 

 

The glass-half-full crowd, including our benighted Treasurer, need to wake up to the reality of China’s economic downturn, before it drags us into recession. If embattled Treasurer Joe Hockey is betting on China to deliver him from a fresh round of budget hell, new data from Australia’s biggest trading partner released yesterday showed he might have backed the wrong horse.

 

http://www.crikey.com.au/2015/05/14/bear-in-the-china-shop-hockey%e2%80%99s-bullish-fantasy-ignores-the-coming-recession/
Share This Story on Facebook
Read More
Add Comment (0)
 
1000+ Scientists Co-Author Fruit Fly Report
by Tom McGregor    Wed, May 13, 2015, 09:19 PM

$ 1AAAbbbccabaflies.jpgIt takes a village to write a report on fruit flies as 1,014 scientists co-authored the document.

According to the Daily Caller, "There may be more authors in a recently published paper on fruit flies than there were insects involved in the study. The study’s first three-and-a-half pages are dedicated to listing the more than 1,000 authors involved in the paper and their affiliations."

Share This Story on Facebook
Read More
Add Comment (0)
 
Chinese Clinton Foundation Donors Get 'Piracy' Privileges
by Tom McGregor    Wed, May 13, 2015, 08:27 PM

$ 1AAAbbbccalibabapirate.jpgBEIJING:  Major Chinese donors to the Clinton Foundation were listed as IPR (International Property Rights) violators and blacklisted by the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) in February 2012. However, CEO Jack Ma of Alibaba invited former President Bill Clinton to speak at a China Philathropy Forum in November 2012 in Huangzhou and soon afterwards, the company was deleted from the so-called blacklist and then could move forward to enter the IPO market on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Alizalia news website reports that, "Citing its efforts to curb the online sale of counterfeit products in China, Taobao, the country's largest e-commerce website, has petitioned the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in a bid to be removed from the Washington agency's "notorious markets" list.  In a Feb. 10 letter to the USTR, Taobao outlined improvements the Internet company has made in monitoring the website for Chinese merchants selling fakes, detailed toughened penalties against merchants deemed to be violating website policies against pirated goods, and cited streamlined procedures by which American companies can complain online about intellectual property rights (IPR) violations, among other actions."

Share This Story on Facebook
Read More
Add Comment (0)
 
Hilllary Clinton 'Queen of Sales' for Boeing in Russia
by Tom McGregor    Tue, May 12, 2015, 11:49 PM

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the top salesperson for Boeing after the  airplane manufacturer donated big bucks to the Clinton Foundation. 

Fox News reports that, "When Hillary Clinton was America's top diplomat, she also appeared at times like a top salesperson for America's biggest airplane maker, Boeing.  Traveling abroad on official business as secretary of state, Clinton often visited Boeing facilities and made a pitch for the host country to buy Boeing jets. During one visit to Shanghai in May 2010, she boasted that "more than half the commercial jetliners operating in China are made by Boeing." 

Share This Story on Facebook
Read More
Add Comment (1)
 
Top 10 Daily Business China News Alerts 05/08/2015
by Tom McGregor    Thu, May 7, 2015, 07:49 PM

Stay Updated on Real China Business News at Real Time

1.       Modi says China has 'right' to seek regional influence

 

NEW DELHI: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played down fears over China's growing regional clout ahead of his landmark trip to Beijing, saying the rival Asian powerhouse has a “right” to seek greater influence.  While ties between the nuclear-armed nations have long been strained over a bitter border dispute, China's recent push to forge closer ties with countries in India's backyard has caused some alarm in New Delhi. 

 

http://www.dawn.com/news/1180551/modi-says-china-has-right-to-seek-regional-influence 

 

 

2.       China, Thailand pledge to advance cooperation in railway, tourism

 

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o- cha and visiting Chinese State Councilor Yang Jing on Thursday pledged to push forward Sino-Thai cooperation in various fields such as railway development and tourism.  While meeting with Prayut, Yang said that China-Thailand relations have maintained a good momentum of development, with frequent high-level exchanges and continuous deepening of pragmatic cooperation. 

 

http://www.ecns.cn/2015/05-08/164567.shtml 

Share This Story on Facebook
Read More
Add Comment (0)
 
Top 10 Daily Business China News Alerts 05/07/2015
by Tom McGregor    Wed, May 6, 2015, 08:31 PM

Stay Updated on Real China Business News at Real Time

1.       China pledges $500,000 to support WTO accession of least-developed countries

 

The World Trade Organization declared Wednesday the government of China pledged to contribute 500,000 U.S. dollars to the WTO's program aimed at least developed countries' accessions for 2015.  Initiated in July 2011 under the WTO's Aid for Trade initiative, the so-called China Program aims to enable the least-developed countries (LDCs) to better integrate into the global economy by strengthening their participation in WTO activities and helping those who are not yet members to join the organization. 

 

http://www.ecns.cn/2015/05-07/164417.shtml 

 

 

2.       China’s cybersecurity push sparks a ‘gold rush’ in tech products

 

BEIJING – Zhang Long made his fortune selling pu’er fermented tea and handcrafted furniture from the mountains of his native Yunnan province in southwest China.  Last November, the 49-year old entrepreneur, who has no technology background, strode into a Beijing ballroom to pitch his latest made-in-China product: SPGnux, a Linux-based operating system that he says could replace Microsoft Corp’s Windows. 

 

http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/05/06/business/tech/chinas-cybersecurity-push-sparks-a-gold-rush-in-tech-products/#.VUrAgfBfgdU
Share This Story on Facebook
Read More
Add Comment (0)
 
Scott Walker Arrives in Israel for Listening Tour
by Tom McGregor    Tue, May 5, 2015, 11:34 PM

$ 1AAabbbcccbalkerisrael.jpgGov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, a Republican, has arrived for an extended trip to Israel to learn more about the country's fragile relations with President Barack Obama.

According to World Israel News. "Republican presidential hopeful Scott Walker is on his way to Israel, as part of an international trip to launch his nomination. The Wisconsin Governor took off Friday on a week-long visit to Germany, France and Spain, and in May plans to go to Israel, a touchstone for many US politicians with presidential aspirations.

Share This Story on Facebook
Read More
Add Comment (0)
 
More...
<< Start < Prev 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Next > End >>

Results 1 - 20 of 14478
 

GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Michael Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Michael Giere
Republicans Really Are Losers
Republicans really are losers. Yeah, I know there are a few exceptions, ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Michael Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Michael Giere
Death Comes for the Party
  "What the hell is "conservative" about uncontrolled immigration and ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Mike Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Mike Giere
54 Republican Heroes
Ronald Reagan had a dim view of pedestrian politicians. In ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Michael Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Michael Giere
Memorial Day; Are We Worthy?
“This Memorial Day I find myself wondering if we are worthy ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Allan C. Brownfeld GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Allan C. Brownfeld
The Same Neo-Conservatives Who Promoted War with Iraq are Now Leading the Charge for War With Iran
The  same neo-conservatives who successfully pushed the nation to war with ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Mike Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Mike Giere
M. Stanton Evans - A Giant Sleeps
"Every now and then even Bill Buckley got confused; Stan Evans ...
James Reza James Reza
I Follow God’s Law Exactly as Written in the Bible!
           My friends, I was born into a ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Judges You’d Like to Read
Let’s face it—when we usually think of judges, we think of ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Did That Really Just Happen?
The bizarre twists and turns that the legal world take would ...
GUEST VIEWPOINT<br/>by Mike Giere GUEST VIEWPOINT
by Mike Giere
"Chicago" Republicans
"America is on fire and it is in desperate need of ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
More Wacky Warning Labels, and Other Legal Weirdness
It’s that time of year again when the Center for America ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Can’t We All Just Get Along?
The courtroom is not supposed to be a violent place. After ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Lawyers Doing Good (Part II)
Some of the ways in which lawyers do good for the ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
Real Life Law—Even Stranger Than Fiction
No matter what kind of plot twists, turns, and unexpected, you-didn’t-see-this-one-coming ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
The Rapping Lawyer and Other True Tales
Readers often ask if some of the more bizarre cases, litigants, ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
The Lighter Side of the Law – Part I
          As I make my way through the day to day ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
The Element of Surprise
          In many aspects of life, there’s ...
John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING John Browning's LEGALLY SPEAKING
What I Love About Texas
        Texas troubadours like Pat Green and Lyle Lovett have ...